Mexico City.- During this Monday, the Ambassador of Mexico in Canada, Juan José Gómez Camachosent a letter to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to present his resignation.

In writing, The chancellor He said his resignation is due to agreed to be a teacher and lecturer at the School of Advanced International Studies at the John Hopkins University.

“Mine has not been a decision, neither easy nor quick. After all, for more than three decades the Foreign Ministry has been my home and the Foreign Service my family”, he explained in the document.

“However, after long reflections on life and my loved ones, I think it’s time to explore other paths,” he added.

He explained that after long reflections he concluded that “it is time to explore other paths. Thus, I have decided to accept the invitation of the School of Advanced International Studies of the Johns Hopkins University based in Washington DC, to join it as a professor and lecturer”.

In the letter, Gómez Camacho thanked President López Obrador for choosing him to represent Mexico in Ottawa.

“Serving our beloved country for 34 years from the ranks of your diplomacy has been a privilege and having accompanied your government during these last three years, a high honor,” he said.

He added: “Mr. President, I share your fight for the poorest and most unprotected in Mexico. As long as we are not all capable of closing these tragic gaps of inequalities and injustices, we will not have the country to which we aspire and without a doubt we deserve”.

We recommend you read:

Before being ambassador to Canada, Juan José Gómez Camacho represented Mexico at the United Nations and in Belgium.