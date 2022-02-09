Power is nothing without control, said a famous advertising slogan a few years ago. And control is nil when you don’t know how to manage the powerit would be added, given that it is not rare to witness accidents involving owners, occasional users and renters of sport cars. In the era of surveillance cameras, dash cams and social media, today an accident had on board cars such as Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini and Pagani it immediately goes on the well-known ‘web tour’, ending up on the message boards of all car enthusiasts.

Social channels have even been created specifically dedicated to collecting the most absurd incidents and from which fortunately the occupants of the vehicle exit unharmed or only slightly injured. The Instagram account @ supercar.fails is one of these: he collects with particular dedication videos and photographs that portray very expensive models ready to end up in the body shop, or directly at the junkyard when the crash is particularly violent. A typical case, also taken up by various international sites, it is that of a Lotus Exige that went off the road in Hong Kong. On a wet road, and in full straight, the driver lost control of the accelerating car; the Lotus crossed and struck sideways against a pole. The two on board were shocked but unharmed, because the car hit the obstacle behind the driving position. As a result, the car split in two and dissipated the impact energy towards the final part of the structure, leaving the driver’s seat intact or nearly so.

Consider yourselves rather lucky. That could have been a lot worse! Big Lotus Exige crash in Hong Kong a few days ago. Images in next tweet… pic.twitter.com/paEGQ4IhiU – Zero2Turbo.com (@ Zero2Turbo) January 26, 2022

Blatant luck, therefore, for the two ‘rich’, but the car is certainly to be considered ‘broken’ and presumably it will be irrecoverable. Other images come from pleasant places like Hollywood and Dubai: several accidents are recorded in the area, with the wealthy owners forced to call assistance to recover the cars after risky maneuvers.