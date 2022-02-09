RABAT (Reuters) – European Commission President Arosula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the European Union will invest 1.6 billion euros in support of Morocco’s efforts to achieve energy and digital transformation.

“This is a great opportunity for the green shift and the digital transformation,” von der Leyen said on her Twitter account after talks in Rabat with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch.

Morocco aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45.5 percent by 2030, and has set a target to reach the percentage of renewable energy to more than 52 percent of electricity generation capacity by 2025.

An EU source told Reuters that this aid is part of an EU plan called the Global Gateway announced last September to mobilize 300 billion euros during the 2021-2027 period in support of sustainable projects that strengthen ties between the EU and its partners.