Memorable Sunday for the fans in that area Monzawhere Charles Leclerc’s victory gave the joy of a home win that Ferrari had been missing since 2019, when the Monegasque driver himself crossed the finish line first after a thrilling duel with Hamilton. A thrill, that of a home win, that Toro Rosso also felt in 2008, when the current Racing Bulls surprisingly concluded in front of everyone with Sebastian Vettel, to then relive it in 2020 in an unfortunately deserted Monza with Pierre Gasly.

Ricciardo’s disappointment

On the top step of the podium of the ‘Temple of Speed’ he also climbed there Daniel Ricciardotoday with the Faenza team, in a race like this year’s, however, complex for the Australian and for the Romagna team itself. 13th at the finish line, Ricciardo also had to serve a 10 second penalty following contact with Hulkenbergalthough the episode was not seen as any sort of excuse for the former Red Bull driver: “We weren’t fast enough, even without the penalties. – he admitted – we tried and I was enjoying the wheel to wheel battles at the beginning, but then I had contact with Nico at turn eight. I spoke to him after the race, I thought I had spacebut I realized only afterwards that there wasn’t enough and for that I apologized. It’s tough when you’re racing fast, but even small margins make a difference. The car was fine and we pushed as hard as we could. I tried to do my best from Friday afternoon until today. Personally, I felt good this weekend and we weren’t far from the points zone.”

Hulkenberg again, but with Tsunoda

Ricciardo who still finished the Italian GP, ​​unlike his teammate Yuki-Tsunodaforced to ritiro precisely for another contact with Hülkenberg, who was also penalised by 10 seconds: “I’m pretty frustrated – he added – It’s a shame because my race ended a few laps after the start due to a contact with Nico. I tried to leave as much space as possible, but it seems he blocked and came to crash into me. We had to retire the car because we had brought back damage to the bottom. I understood it straight away and tried to continue, but the car was sliding and you couldn’t continue in those conditions. The next stops are Baku and Singapore, where our car should perform well, so let’s hope we can have some good weekends”.