The new Cupra Terramar, an SUV from the Spanish brand inspired by the concept of the same name and whose name comes from the Sitges-Terramar circuit where the brand was launched in 2018, was unveiled in preview in Barcelona during the America’s Cup. The new model has a sporty design, is 4.51 meters long and has a wheelbase of 2.86 meters. It introduces the new Cupra design language, with muscular and dynamic lines, with new three-triangle headlights and a lowered trim. The new Cupra Terramar will be available with petrol, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines. The configurator for Italy is already open, with the price starting at 42,250 euros. On the occasion of the launch, the Limited edition of 1,337 units “Cupra Terramar America’s Cup” was also presented with distinctive details including the competition logo on the pillar and in the interior. Here are the first preview photos from the world unveil in Barcelona of the new model from the Spanish brand.