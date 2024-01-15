Naughty Dog he's working on one new intellectual property? This is suggested by CV LinkedIn of Colin Lorimer, who works for the development team as an illuminator and story artist.

In the document, Lorimer wrote that he was “helping Naughty Dog with the development of the his latest intellectual property“, and among the works carried out for the team the artist also mentioned an “untitled project” which probably corresponds to the same product.

However, this is not The Last of Us Multiplayer, canceled in December: Lorimer explicitly mentioned the game within his curriculum, excluding this hypothesis.