Before the arrival of their little ones, Ricardo Moran He already had a four-legged son whom he named Chewbacca, after the character in the Star Wars saga. The ex-juror of “I am” showed his adventures with the beloved golden retriever on his social networks, and when Emiliano and Catalina arrived, the four of them formed the family that the producer always longed for. However, now his life took an unexpected turn, after Reniec’s refusal to give his children Peruvian nationality, the producer must be constantly traveling.

Morán explained that this bustle affects his pet, since every two weeks he must fly from Lima to Miami and vice versa, since children can only stay in the capital for a certain time as tourists, otherwise they would have legal problems.

“Originally, six months at a time, but now they have changed the law and you can only stay 90 days in Peru because they are illegal, they would become illegal because the government does not give them their nationality. So every 90 days I have to take them and I try to match my work there, ”said Ricardo Morán in his Instagram stories.

Chewbacca and the children of Ricardo Morán. Photo: Facebook

Where is Chewbacca currently?

The creator of Lightning in the Bottle explained to his followers that his dog Chewbacca cannot accompany him on his constant trips, because importing a pet requires various procedures from the CDC. “That has taken six months, and in that period we have had to return to Peru and now we are going to leave again, so importing a dog also needs a fixed place,” Ricardo Morán said at the beginning.

“As long as Reniec and the Judiciary do not allow my children to be citizens, we are homeless, so Chewbacca has to be careful” Moran said. Likewise, he confirmed that the animal is well cared for in a home in Lurín and that he will soon meet with him again.

Ricardo Morán presented his pet Chewbacca on national TV

Producer Ricardo Morán was encouraged to show his beloved mascot Chewbacca during a report for Latina Noticias in 2018. On that occasion, former reality boy Antonio Pavón was the reporter chosen to visit the facilities of Rayo en la botella. In the middle of the interview, the loving animal appeared and the ex-driver did not hesitate to give him affection, demonstrating the immense love he has for him.

Along the same lines, he explained that he gave it that name because he was a big fan of Star Wars, he even showed the collection of action figures that he keeps in his office. However, this is not the only time that Morán showed his conceit, as he has dedicated several posts to him on his social networks. “#Chewbacca came to take care of his brothers,” he wrote on his Facebook account, where his two newborn children can be seen next to the four-legged furry.

Was Chewbacca jealous of Ricardo Morán’s children?

Ricardo Morán surprised his followers by revealing that at first the presentation of his pet with his children was not what he expected, since Chewbacca was apparently jealous of the little ones, since before he was the only conceited one in the house. However, the producer said that little by little his chip was changing.

Chewbacca was “jealous” of Ricardo Morán’s children. Photo: Instagram

Wish: #chewbacca and my kids are forever partners. They already love it and are excited to see it. He is still jealous of them. But less, ”he wrote on his Instagram account in January 2020.

Ricardo Morán reveals how Chewbacca changed his life

Chewbacca came to the life of Ricardo Moran in 2015 unexpectedly as it was a gift from his ex-partner. The theater director considers that it was love at first sight. He reveals that he managed to bring out the more caring and fatherly side of him, before the arrival of his children. The Golder Retriever puppy became his life companion, brightening up his busy days.

Chewbacca came into the life of Ricardo Morán in 2015. Photo: Mascot +

“It unplugs me from work a bit and creates a space for me that I didn’t have before (…) When Chewbacca arrived I felt it was an opportunity to make a change in my life,” he told Mascota + magazine.

Ricardo Morán promotes the adoption of pets

The ex-figure of Latina TV, Ricardo Morán, is aware of the number of abandoned animals that roam the streets of Lima, which is why he calls on the public to adopt and not buy a pet. “I was lucky that they gave me a puppy, but I totally agree with the adoption. She is humanitarian and speaks highly of us when we understand the importance of taking care of another living being, ”he mentioned to the aforementioned medium.

Chewbacca baby and Ricardo Morán. Photo: Pet +

“It is important that people become aware of this. Not only adopt an animal, but also support shelters or some place where pets are kept and cared for until someone gives them a home (…) It speaks better of us as a society”, he added.

Chewbacca shared with Karen Schwarz’s pet while recording “I am”

The multifaceted Ricardo Moran He explained that since his day to day was full of earrings, when he recorded for the extinct singing contest “Yo soy”, which is why he took his faithful pet to work so as not to leave him alone. Likewise, he revealed that he was not the only one to carry his pet, as figures like Karen Schwarz did the same.

Chewbacca met Ricardo Morán’s workplace. Photo: Facebook

“The luck that I have is that the studio where we are recording is in Chorrillos, with huge gardens. There are many people there, there are the musicians, the singers. He is used to being with people, he plays. Karen (Schwarz) takes her puppy, my producer has a dog called ‘Pelos de Alberto’, we have an area where they can play, ”he commented in 2015.