Keep standing. Ricardo Morán does not cease in his search to register his two children as Peruvians. The twins were born in USAthrough surrogacy, so the producer of “The Big Chef: Celebrities” has not been able to get them registered in the country.

What did Ricardo Morán say?

The renowned television host has had a long struggle with the national justice apparatus for his children, Emiliano and Catalina, to obtain Peruvian nationality. His latest attempt is an amparo measure against the Reniecwhich was rejected by Judge Juan Fidel Torres Tasso.

“It is an unconstitutional sentence because it violates the principle of constitutional hierarchy of article 51 of the Constitution, which indicates that any son or daughter of a Peruvian must be registered. The judge is putting the Civil Code before the Constitution (…). This leaves my children unprotected and takes away their rights, and that’s wrong.” said the former judge of “I am” about this theme.

Ricardo Morán seeks to assert the right of his children to possess Peruvian nationality. Photo: Ricardo Moran/Threads

The television producer went to the constitutional Court firm in your purpose. “Here we are. Catalina and Emiliano will be Peruvians. We are going to make it”wrote Morán in his account Threadsalong with a photo of the institution’s façade.

Despite this, the goal is still far from being achieved. Morán posted another photo with the following message: “And well… the same intransigence as always. It’s been four years now. We’ll continue, even if it takes fifty more.”

Ricardo Moran He took advantage of the fact that his children, Emiliano and Catalina, were celebrating their 4th birthday to dedicate a text to them in which he expressed all his love and wish for them both to be happy.

“4 years. Happy birthday, my children. I wish you even more laughter, more smears of tempera and mud, more nights looking at the stars, all the hugs you want and need and a full life filled with everything that makes you happy. May you find yourself in life with beautiful people who give you what you have given me, forgiveness, purpose and peace,” the post says.