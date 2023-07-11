A video clip showed a fan of Stockly’s, Cliffon Golborn, jumping off the stage where the rapper was performing his songs, towards the crowd, expecting to be grabbed.

As he jumped in an acrobatic motion, the audience did not catch the young man who fell painfully to the ground.

The British newspaper “Daily Mail” said that the young man did not lose consciousness from the impact of the fall, but was immediately taken out of the crowd, to verify his need for medical care.

The newspaper did not reveal the health status of the young man, but confirmed that the festival will continue despite the incident.