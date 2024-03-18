The well-known television producer Ricardo Morán He decided to celebrate his 50th birthday with an intimate party full of friends. Through social networks, various moments of this event could be seen, which was attended by the jury of the culinary reality show. 'The Great Chef: Celebrities': Nelly Rossinelli, Giacomo Bocchio and Javier Masias. In this note, find out how this celebration was experienced in which the former judge of 'Yo soy' was the protagonist.

How was Ricardo Morán's party?

The producer Ricardo Morán He celebrated his birthday with a small party. Nelly Rossinelli, judge of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', shared various videos and photographs of what was experienced at this event.

José Peláez, Giacomo Bocchio and his girlfriend Brenda Dávila, Javier Masías and friends from Rayo en la Botella were the figures who attended the Morán meeting. The reactions of Ricardo's followers were immediate: “Happy birthday to the genius behind the Latina program.”

Ricardo Morán was also seen accompanied by friends from his production company Rayo en la Botella. Photo: Instagram/Nelly Rossinelli See also Does Gisela send indirect to Ricardo Morán ?: "Having a mother is natural"

Will 'The Great Chef' continue throughout 2024 or will it take a break?

In an interview with La República, Ricardo Morán revealed whether 'The Great Chef' will continue throughout 2024. “I think that is a question more for the channel than for Rayo en la Botella (its production company). We are here to serve: if they invite us to continue doing the program, of course , we are going to want to continue doing it; but it is something that I cannot answer you,” said the TV producer.

“(About the break) We did not make that decision, that has to do with the channel, with its interests, with the promoters; but, above all, with the interest of the public. In reality, people want to continue watching 'El great chef'. At some point he will have to rest, but right now what we are feeling is that there is a lot of love for the program and there are many recognitions for the show,” Ricardo added.

Will 'The Great Chef' have amateur chefs and children as participants?

Ricardo Morán He also spoke about the possibility of a new perspective in 'The Great Chef' in conversation with this medium.

“We have analyzed all, absolutely, all possible versions (…) All possibilities, with amateurs, with cooks from soup kitchens, with people who have food tracks, with influencers, with children. They are all like cards in the deck to that, in the future, so that someone returns with 'The Great Chef' (…) Because we already understand a little what we are trying to do and it is not necessarily the impeccable cooking program where nothing fails. We demonstrate how the people get burned, they make mistakes (…) Everything depends on the channel,” were the words of the TV producer.

“We will always be here to make dreams come true, when they become plans (…) So I am sure that there will be many 'The Great Chef' in the future,” he added.

What did Ricardo Morán say after legalizing his children as Peruvians?

“It has been four and a half years, almost five, fighting for that and I think I closed 2023 well. My children are now recognized as Peruvian citizens for being children of a Peruvian father as the Constitution says. This changes our life a little, because It was marked by a constant coming and going from abroad because they did not have their rights recognized in Peru and that was over, it disappeared from our lives. They already have a physical DNI in their hands, well, I have them saved…The act of having a DNI, a document that has their photos, where they say their names, has become important for them.”said Ricardo Morán in an interview with La República.