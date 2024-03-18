There are a few days left until Easter and if you prefer to stay home instead of going on vacation, and you want to enjoy special moments, Sam's Club has an offer that you won't be able to miss, since Member's Mark two-level family inflatable pool sells for less than 700 pesos.

The subsidiary company of Walmart, Sam's Club, seeks to satisfy the needs of its customers, whether so that they have everything ready for the first vacation of the year or during the hot season, a swimming pool cannot be needed, which is why it placed one discount on this inflatable pool, which with an initial price of $919 you can find it for only 663 pesos.

By offering exclusive items to its customers, Sam's Club provides products, pantry and even furniture. your own Member's Mark that guarantee quality, therefore, so that you can enjoy with your family in the garden of your home, presents this pool with 2 levels.

In addition to the discount on this inflatable family pool, you also have the economic flexibility of purchasing it with up to 3 Months Without Interest (MSI) and when paying with a debit card you can save 2.25%, therefore, know the characteristics of this article and Don't miss the opportunity to spend a moment with your loved ones.

What are the characteristics of the inflatable pool?

⦿ 2-tier inflatable family pool with honeycomb interior print

⦿ 2 padded seats with backrest for added comfort

⦿ Quick release valve for easy inflation and deflation

⦿ Heavy duty PVC for durability

⦿ Includes drain plug for easy water drainage

Specifications:

⦿ Energy saving?: No

⦿ Manufacturing material: PVC

⦿ Package content: 1 inflatable pool

⦿ Accessories included?: No

⦿ Model number: 19554500976

⦿ Warnings: Use under competent supervision only.