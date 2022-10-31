Keep up the fight. Ricardo Morán continues with the legal battle to get his two minor children to obtain Peruvian nationality.

The exjury of “I am” revealed that his twins cannot obtain citizenship because only one parent is prevented from enrolling their children in the Renieck.

What did Ricardo Moran say?

The actor also referred to the legal process that he filed with the public institution for the identity rights of his little ones. Through a video on Instagram, Morán reported that on October 18 he again appealed the decision of the Power of attorney and is waiting for a favorable decision towards their little ones.

“ They are my genetic children and, as the constitution says, the highest law of all laws in Peru, their registration, their citizenship, as Peruvian citizens corresponds to them. Reniec has refused to give them their citizenship, he has refused to register them, citing absurd things, we have appealed to them more than once” began the producer.

Added to this, he revealed that he requested an amparo action in the Judiciary, but that the judge ruled against him, which Morán considers “was absurd.”