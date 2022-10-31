Electronic Arts has announced the numbers of FIFA 23 and the ranking of the most loved players. With over 10.3 million players in the first week, this is the biggest launch period in the history of the FIFA franchise. There have also been over 1.7 billion games played – between men’s and women’s matches – and over 4.3 billion goals scored. Overall, players played over 15.7 billion minutes, the equivalent of nearly 30,000 years of play. “The successful launch of this year’s title was very special for us and we are incredibly proud to connect millions of fans around the world who share the same passion for the best game in the world,” said Nick Wlodyka. , SVP, GM of EA SPORTS FC. “With the addition of new clubs and leagues, including Juventus FC, Barclays FA Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema, as well as the UEFA Women’s Champions League and Men’s and Women’s World Cup tournaments, we are thrilled to maintain this momentum and to deliver on our promise to deliver the most immersive and authentic football experience possible to fans around the world. “

In Career mode, FIFA 23 saw Jude Bellingham being the main player of choice, with over 630,000 players choosing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder for their squad. Players are also enjoying the new integration of their favorite moustached manager, Ted Lasso, with AFC Richmond having achieved many hits, winning over 1 million games to date. World cover star Sam Kerr’s Chelsea Women was the most chosen women’s football team in FIFA 23, while Manchester City was the first choice for men’s clubs. Manchester City were also the most popular pairing, playing against Paris Saint-Germain. With a huge amount of goals scored, the forwards had a very challenging start to FIFA 23. The male and female top scorers so far are:

Top 10 men

Marcus Rashford Kylian Mbappé Darwin Núñez Erling Haaland Gabriel Jesus Arnaut Danjuma Timo Werner Cristiano Ronaldo Karim Benzema Vinícius Jr.

Top 10 female