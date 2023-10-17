“He constitutional Court He had a lot of sensitivity to see the substance and not the media noise,” says Ricardo Morán about the ruling in favor of registering his children as Peruvians. “There has been a lot of noise around this fight that, in some way, has distracted from what the controversy was: there are two children whose fundamental rights were not being recognized by the State.”

However, a magistrate voted against and, like his critics, asked him to live in the United States. “I prefer to focus on the majority vote. I think the other things are based on opinions that have to do with surrogacy, which was not what was requested. They can have other debates endlessly.”

In the words of the vice president of the TC, Luz Pacheco, to RPP: “One of the goals in the court is to avoid any unfair discrimination.” In that case, if a mother can register her children alone, she could also do the same for the father. Morán agrees that the word “discrimination” means a lot in Peru, especially because it is a precedent. “I hope that what has happened around this sentence brings good things for many other people who have life plans curtailed by the lack of dynamism of the law and our State entities. But I didn’t start this process as an activist. The law is still there—I hope that one day it will be fixed—if someone wants to register her child and there is no mother present, they will have to fight it.”

Personally, the producer says that he learned in these years by constantly traveling with his children. “First of all, I empathize with the struggle of Peruvian mothers to raise their children, in families that the parents abandoned. Secondly, I empathize greatly now with people who are experiencing a legal battle. Ours has been a registration process and it has taken almost five years. I recognize my privilege, I have a lawyer, there are people who don’t have one. “Everyone is experiencing a battle that one knows nothing about, we must understand and be supportive.”

The LGTBQ rights activist also says that “in this story there are no villains” – Reniec “immediately called him” – but there could be those who hope that he will continue other “fights” in the Congress. “I told it in my book, I was about to run for Congress, but I thought better of it and didn’t do it. My contribution as a public figure yields more, as a congressman I could not do things like this.”

After the shock, Morán says he could think about an artistic project about what he experienced. As for laws, these days, he also supports the fight of filmmakers. “Artistic expressions create identity and social advancement for citizens and how the country is seen outside. Therefore, it is important that art has strong support from the State. “Any attempt to cut that is to attack our national and international image.”