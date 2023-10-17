Postimees: a ship from China may be involved in damage to Balticconnector

The Chinese ship Newnew Polar Bear may have been involved in the damage to the Estonian-Finnish Balticconnector gas pipeline. This is reported by Postimees.

“Data from the maritime analytics website Marine Traffic show that the Chinese-owned container ship Newnew Polar Bear, sailing under the Hong Kong flag, came much closer to the pipe on the fateful weekend,” the article says.

According to the publication, the Estonian government is in no hurry to name suspects because this is very sensitive information politically and diplomatically. Estonia was still in contact with China at the diplomatic level on this issue. “Since there are no official suspects, then demand from them [правительства КНР] nothing,” the publication says.

On October 8, the underwater gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia, Balticconnector, was shut down. The reason for this decision was an alleged gas leak. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö later stated that the damage was the result of external influences.