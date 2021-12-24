Ricardo Moran announced this Thursday, December 24, through an extensive video on his Instagram account, that he will present an amparo action against Reniec so that he can register his children as their father. As it is recalled, the producer has been struggling for some time so that Emiliano and Catalina, their little ones, can be recognized by the government entity.

“I am making this video because I want to tell you that today is an important day for me and my family. As you all know, Catalina and Emiliano, my children, were born by surrogacy with a donated egg from an anonymous woman in the womb of another known woman two and a half years ago. And in these two and a half years, what happened in the United States has not been able to be ordered in Peru because the law that allows any woman to register her children without the presence of the father, does not allow the father the same “, beginning.

“Catalina and Emiliano have seen their rights violated in the name of nationality, identity, equality and non-discrimination, judicial guarantees and their judicial protection. We have fought for two and a half years, we have tried to do everything in our power so that Reniec allows us to register Emiliano and Catalina ”, he added.

News in development …