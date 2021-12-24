The Greek coast guard said 90 people; Among them, 52 men, 11 women and 27 children were rescued overnight and early Friday morning from a rocky island 235 km south of Athens, near the remote island of Antikythera.

“We are deeply saddened by reports that at least seven people have died in the sinking of a ship north of Antikythera… People need safe alternatives to voyages,” the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Greece wrote on Twitter, before divers were able to retrieve four more bodies. Perilous crossing.

The coast guard published a video of the rescue operation, in which people appeared put in lifejackets and transferred to a patrol ship, and then to the port of Piraeus near Athens.

In a separate incident on Friday, Greek police arrested three people for human smuggling and detained 92 migrants after a yacht ran aground on the southern Peloponnese peninsula.

Meanwhile, the search operation continued for the third day in the middle of the Aegean Sea, where a boat carrying migrants sank near the island of Folegandros.

Thirteen people were rescued, while survivors said that at least 17 others were still missing, and the authorities suggested that the passengers were mainly from Iraq.

Greece is a well-known entry point to the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, but migrant flows have declined sharply over the past two years.

Immigration declined after Greece built a wall on the Turkish border and began to block incoming boats carrying migrants and refugees, a tactic that drew criticism from human rights groups.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 116,000 asylum seekers have crossed the Mediterranean in an effort to reach the European Union this year until December 19.