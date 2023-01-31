Mexico City.- Ricardo Monreal Avilasenator from Morena, reported that will meet with the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the Chamber of Deputies to address the pending minutes in the Senate of the Republic and in San Lázaro.

“We are hardly going to sit down, because the number of minutes is enormous, 420 that we have, and they have almost 200 of ours. Starting this week we are going to sit down with Nacho Mier and the Political Coordination Board, to remove one part from them and another from us; in an agreement to remove it ”, said the coordinator of Morena in the Senate.

The senator gave the above statement to the media after participating in the Morena plenary, prior to the start of the regular session of the second year of the LXV Legislature.

He stressed that he proposed to the Morenista deputies a national project, which includes the pending minutes and a book, “the most recent I have written, just in January they delivered it to me from the printing press.”

Regarding his inclusion in the profiles for the contest for Morena’s candidacy for the presidency of Mexico, the legislator mentioned that it was an act of “political courtesy.”

“I am not ingenious and the fact that I have enlisted or included is a first step, but a lot of political will is required to level the floor, to set fair rules, not to misuse public resources or private ones illegally, So there is a long way to go, we are starting, it is a good start and we are going to try to ensure that everything can turn out peacefully and democratically,” he said.

He maintained his disagreement with the organization of the survey for the election of the candidates carried out by Morena; “I prefer the primary election. Let’s see what happens in the coming months.”

He explained that the survey should not be carried out by the party itself, instead, it would be better if it were applied by professional, impartial and prestigious pollsters; “It could be three main pollsters and two mirrors, but over time we are going to discuss that”

When questioned about the controversy between the mayor of the Cuauhtémoc delegation, Sandra Cuevas, and the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, he said that “it is time to sit down, to talk.”

“No one resists political courtesy and the Head of Government has the moral authority to invite Sandra to talk, and so that Cuauhtémoc and the city government can function well,” added Ricardo Monreal.