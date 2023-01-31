Two other sentences for the assault on the CGIL headquarters in Rome on 9 October 2021: the investigating judge of the capital inflicted, in abbreviated procedure, seven years and two months on Claudio Toia, belonging to the Juventus ultras group ‘Antichi valori’ and considered by investigators close to the far-right Forza Nuova movement, and five and a half years to Mirko Passerini. With the sentence handed down, the four-and-a-half-year plea bargain for Emiliano Esperto was also accepted. In the investigation, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Michele Prestipino with the prosecutor Gianfederica Dito, the devastation and looting in competition is contested.