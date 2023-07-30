Grünen boss Ricarda Lang has accused the AfD of a disastrous policy. “You have to say very clearly that this party is making politics against the majority of people in the country, against their worries because they benefit from these worries,” said Lang on Sunday in the ARD “summer interview”. “And the AfD is essentially an anti-social party that wants to destabilize this country.”

A statement by AfD leader Tino Chrupalla, who described the Greens as “the most dangerous party in Germany”, countered Lang with the words: “The most dangerous party in this country is the AfD”. She referred to Germany’s exit from the European Union, which had been demanded by a number of party members. “That would be an economic fiasco for Germany.” When asked about AfD politicians who cast doubt on Germany’s membership in NATO for the future, Lang said: “We would hand ourselves over to Putin.” She continued: “No more trade tax – the main source of income of the municipalities, i.e. no outdoor pools, no women’s shelters, no day-care centers.” The AfD, which wants to raise the retirement age, does nothing for the little people.

Co-responsibility of the traffic light for AfD success

When asked about a possible share of the AfD’s poll successes, which last achieved around 20 percent in the Sunday question, Lang admitted that the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP shared responsibility. “When I’m traveling in the country right now, I meet a lot of citizens who actually tell me: “We want you to just pull yourself together.” And I believe that this expectation, that must be an order, also for us.”

All democratic parties are in demand, stressed Lang, who warned against mutual finger-pointing between the government and the opposition. Economic uncertainty also creates a breeding ground for fear. “That means we need promises of advancement instead of these fears of relegation.” She also warned against a substantive approach: “Whoever sings the song of the populists strengthens the populists in the end.”