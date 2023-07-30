The Indian capital of New Delhi has reported a sharp rise in cases of dengue fever. This was announced by the Minister of Health of the city of Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday, July 30, at a press conference.

“Delhi has reported a total of 187 cases since the beginning of the year, the highest number since 2018,” the minister said. mint.

It is noted that in the first three weeks of July, the number of cases of fever reported in Delhi was almost 65. In June there were 40 cases, and in May – 23.

Bharadwaj said the government has directed officials to conduct dengue awareness campaigns in schools and among citizens to contain the spread of the mosquito-borne vector-borne disease.

“Hospitals will be prepared for dengue cases. I also discussed this with the Commissioner of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) today,” he said.

On July 19, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a sharp increase in cases of dengue fever in the Americas. The organization rated the risk at the regional level as high. She attributed her assessment to the spread of the fever-carrying mosquito known as Aedes aegypti (yellow fever mosquito), as well as the continued risk of severe disease and mortality.

Nearly 3 million suspected and confirmed cases of dengue have been reported this year, more than the 2.8 million cases reported in all of 2022.

Commenting on the situation with dengue fever in the world, Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Natalya Pshenichnaya, emphasized that it is an imported disease for Russia – in the Russian Federation it was detected only in those who returned from abroad. The disease is not transmitted from person to person, its carriers are representatives of certain types of mosquitoes.