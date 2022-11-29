The Ministry expects the National Water Council to give the green light to the Tagus Plan with a 15% reduction, and an agreement to review the situation in 2026
Hand in hand with the National Water Council arrives today one of the key days, although not the decisive one, for the future of the Transfer, which will be cut by approximately 15% at the beginning of next year with the first staggered increase in flows ecological of the Tagus. The decrease will be 31.5 hectometres of transferable reserves, over
#Ribera #carry #today #cut #Transfer #rejection #irrigators
Leave a Reply