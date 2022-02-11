In August, after the episode of anoxia, it made a commitment to visit the Region every three months to monitor the state of the Mar Menor. For now, she is fulfilling it, because she came in November and returns in February.

The Third Vice President of the Government and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, returns to Murcia today to report on the progress made in the Framework of Priority Actions for the Recovery of the Mar Menor, a roadmap that she already presented during a meeting with organizations in the Government Delegation in the Region on November 5.

Teresa Ribera’s agenda includes a meeting with representatives of groups, social organizations and universities, at 10:15 am, at the headquarters of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO), in San Pedro del Pinatar. There, an hour later, he will offer a press conference in which he will report on the completion of the public consultation process for the Action Framework, for which some projects have been declared of general interest by the Government of Spain in order to speed up deadlines. of execution. The program contemplates an investment of more than 300 million.

He will hold a meeting with groups and mayors in San Pedro, to later meet with Miras in San Esteban



Likewise, it is expected that it will announce the position of the Executive of Spain on the popular legislative initiative (ILP) to provide legal personality to the Mar Menor. The term to pronounce ends tomorrow, Saturday, and the logical thing is that the Government does not object to the fact that the popular legislative initiative, which had the signature of the minister herself and even Pedro Sánchez (among other 600,000 signatures), continues with its processing in The deputies congress.

At the IEO headquarters, the minister will meet with the mayors of the region. At noon she will go to the San Esteban Palace to meet with the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras. In the last meeting in November, both leaders agreed to reinforce the collaboration between both administrations so that there are no dysfunctions in matters related to the recovery of the Mar Menor.

Dismantle irrigation



In this sense, the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, indicated that the regional government expects the minister to report on the progress made in the elimination of illegal irrigation around the lagoon by the Hydrographic Confederation del Segura (CHS). Ortuño recalled that Ribera promised to close the tap on all irregular farms before the end of March.

Likewise, Ortuño announced that President López Miras will inform Ribera of the latest actions and initiatives that the Community has carried out, within its powers, for the protection and recovery of the salty lagoon, and will also detail the application of measures in origin, the reinforcement of inspection work and the removal of biomass.

However, the regional Executive insists on the urgency of ending the discharges from the Rambla del Albujón.