NAfter a six-month test phase, the Rhineland-Palatinate Interior Minister Michael Ebling (SPD) is certain that the monocam used in a pilot project “has a preventive effect and is suitable for increasing road safety in the state”. The monitoring system developed by Dutch police officers looks for drivers on the motorway who are making a phone call at the wheel – but who do not have a hands-free system and are holding the mobile phone directly to their ear.

The mobile phone speed camera installed at a higher location, such as a bridge, can independently detect people who are sitting in a car, van or truck and handling a smartphone or tablet.

More than 1000 fine notices in test phase

The automatically taken photos of the suspects then have to be evaluated by specially trained police officers to ensure that the specific case actually involved unauthorized cell phone use. Such a violation of the road traffic regulations is punished with a fine of 100 euros plus processing fee and a point in Flensburg. More than 1000 notifications of this type came together in 2022 during the test phase around Mainz and Trier.

Most of them have already been accepted and paid for. Ebling wants to be the first federal state in Rhineland-Palatinate to permanently use the monocam systems, which cost around 30,000 euros each and use artificial intelligence to detect a “suspicious hand position” for road surveillance.