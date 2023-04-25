Just four years after launching his first candidacy for the Presidency, US President Joe Biden confirmed this Tuesday, April 25, that he is running for re-election in the 2024 elections. The Democratic leader made the announcement through a video on the one that asked voters to give him more time to “finish the job” and in which he denounced the attacks of “republican extremists” against individual liberties.

Joe Biden will seek to extend his stay in the White House for four more years. After weeks of rumors, the head of state finally confirmed that he will be a candidate for the United States presidential elections, in 2024. And he will do it again at the hands of his vice president, Kamala Harris.

“This is not a time to be complacent (…) That’s why I’m running for re-election,” said the president in a three-minute video, in which he asked citizens to give him more time to complete the projects he began when he took office. position, on January 20, 2021.

Among the pending goals Biden highlighted were issues from his first campaign such as gun control regulation; a sensitive issue in the face of frequent and deadly shootings in the nation, but difficult to address.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That's why I'm running for re-election as President of the United States.



The Second Amendment to the Constitution protects “the right to keep and bear arms.” And under this legislation, the United States is one of the countries with fewer limitations to acquire these devices.

In addition, Democrats and officials in favor of the measure are stumbling over the same stone: the strong resistance of the National Rifle Association to a regulation in this regard and the Republicans who support it.

These kinds of unfulfilled promises, but still on the table of American concerns, could encourage voters to give the Democratic leader another chance to make them come true.

“Let’s finish this job. I know we can,” Biden said in the video, listing challenges from passing an assault weapons ban and lowering the cost of prescription drugs to codifying a national right to abortion, following a Supreme Court ruling last year that quashed Roe v. Wade.

The president, who will be 86 when his current term – the longest in the country’s history – ends, asked to set aside concerns about extending his term despite age, a factor that has made him the target of much criticism.

“Personal freedom is fundamental”: Biden speaks out against “extremism”

Biden emphasized healing the “soul of the nation” after warning about ultranationalists and “MAGA extremists”, a reference to “Make America Great Again”, or “make America great again”, the slogan of the controversial former conservative president Donald Trump.

“I said that we are in a battle for the soul of the United States and we still are (…) The question we face is whether in the next few years we will have more or less freedom. More rights or less, ”she stressed.

US President Joe Biden speaks in his official campaign launch video for the 2024 presidential election. Image released on April 25, 2023. © Video Joe Biden/Via Reuters

The president also stressed the same issues that the Democratic Party raised in the 2022 midterm elections, particularly the preservation of the right to abortion.

“Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. there is nothing more important. Nothing holier,” Biden said, describing members of the Republican Party as “extremists” trying to roll back abortion access, cut Social Security, limit voting rights and ban books they don’t agree with. OK.

“Across the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take away those fundamental freedoms,” he added.

Biden-Trump, the duel for the Presidency is reissued

The choice of this April 25 to make the announcement is not by chance. The date marks four years since Biden launched his first presidential campaign that led him to the White House after defeating then-President Donald Trump in November 2020.

This would be precisely the duo that would face each other again at the polls, after the controversial former Republican president confirmed that he is running for that political party.

Despite the judicial process he faces and in which he was accused of 34 counts for alleged falsification of commercial records, according to US law, Trump can compete for the Executive.

Although the primary elections have yet to be held, in which the candidate of each political party is defined, the ex-governor has broad support and promises to fight to return to government.

File-Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Nashville, United States, on October 22, 2021. © AFP

The expectation is high, especially after the recalled denunciations without evidence by Trump with which he pointed out an alleged fraud in the past elections.

An accusation dismissed by the electoral authorities and which, according to investigations by Democratic commissions, incited the unusual assault on the Capitol, in January 2021, at a time when legislators were preparing to certify Biden’s victory.

A risk that, for some progressives, would reopen with the intention of Trump to return to the Presidency.

Eventually, however, the Republican leader would have less support if he tried to discredit the voting system. On April 18, the ‘Fox News’ chain agreed to pay more than 787 million dollars in an agreement with Dominion Voting Systems to avoid going to trial for defamation after endorsing Trump’s remarks against the electoral system.

With AP and local media