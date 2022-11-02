“House of the dragon” will not possibly return until 2024but as we wait for the second season to come out, several details of its first 10 episodes. Recently, one of the artists in charge of Rhaenyra’s abortion scene (Emma D’Arcy), showed unpublished photos of the model of the fetus of Visenya Targaryens.

As shown in the last chapter of the first season, Rhaenyra was expecting a baby from her uncle and husband Daemon.. But upon learning of his father’s death and the coming war, he unexpectedly goes into early labor.

Fragment of the scene where Rhaenyra loses her baby. Photo: HBO Max capture

To make matters worse, she won’t accept help from the midwives on Dragonstone, so she ends up alone, eventually giving birth to a baby. dead fetus.

Unpublished photos of Visenya

Barry Gowera prosthetic makeup designer who worked on the series alongside an entire team, has revealed an official photograph of the silicone baby they created for the scene.

Silicone baby made for the scene. Photo: Instagram/Barrie Gower

It should be noted that in the series it is not possible to see his face well, since it was completely covered in blood. But with the artist’s reveal on social media, fans can now see a little more.

Back of the Visenya Targaryen silicone doll. Photo: Instagram/Barrie Gower

This baby, according to the books, is called Visenya Targaryen and was the only daughter and last child of Rhaenyra. As in the series, this one also dies at her birth.

In Gower’s profile you can also find more silicone dolls created for the series, such as the face of King Viserys, the severed head of Vaemond Velaryon, and a model of the dragon Vhagar.