The electric motorcycle brand RGNT has been around since 2019, but the Swedes now come with updated and, above all, production-ready versions of their Classic and Scrambler models.

It’s something different from a futuristic-looking BMW, a minimalist Zero or a sporty Energica: electric motorcycles with a distinctly classic design. Pretty cool, or at the very least, as the editors said dryly here, ‘apart from that two-piece Samsonite suitcase set under the tank’.

The No.1 Classic SEL is RGNT’s self-proclaimed ‘ode to classic design’. The brand believes in small (and therefore lighter) battery packs, because ‘the charging infrastructure is gradually maturing and every wall nowadays has 3 220V sockets’. The focus is on the fact that a lower weight benefits the performance of the bike, but it also means that you will often be at the um, plug.

The No.1 Classic SEL is good for a top speed of 120 km/h, a range of 150 km, a peak power of 21 kW. The 9.5 kWh battery needs 3 hours of charging time. Seat height is 830 mm. The No.1 Scrambler SEL has the same tech specs, although the Ceriani fork got a different coating and fork rubbers. Nice feature is the throttle that rotates in two directions: if you turn forward, the engine brakes. At low speed, a sound is emitted from a speaker to warn pedestrians of the approaching motorcycle.

RGNT emphasizes that the engine is very low maintenance, to make ownership as easy as possible. In addition to the usual features such as battery status and location of the motorcycle, the RGNT App also provides the necessary updates to the motorcycle and guides the owner through the app in charging to optimize the battery life.

Anyone who thinks they should brace themselves for the price: that is actually in line with expectations for electric motors that are also built in a limited edition (50 units). The No.1 Classic SEL costs 14,495 euros, for the Scrambler you count 15,495 euros. You order via the website, test driving is also possible – although for the time being you have to go to the flagship store in Paris. It dealer network is growing steadily, with dealers in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain…