Tuesday evening with the Champions League on TV: Canale 5, Sky and Mediaset Infinity are the networks that broadcast the games.

CHANNEL 5. The Mediaset flagship network proposes at 9 pm Real Madrid-Chelsea, commentary by Massimo Callegari flanked by Roberto Cravero on the technical commentary. At the end, in the studio Alberto Brandi comments on the evening with his guests Stefano Sorrentino, Alessio Tacchinardi and Graziano Cesari.

SKY. The pay TV broadcasts both matches of the evening. Sky Sport Uno announces at 9 pm Real Madrid-Chelsea with Andrea Marinozzi and Paolo Di Canio respectively first and second entry, on Sky Sport Football there is at 9 pm Bayern Munich-Villarreal with Massimo Marianella and Lorenzo Minotti on the microphones. In the studio, appointment from 20 to midnight and a half with “Champions League Live” conducted by Anna Billò with guests Fabio Capello, Paolo Condò, Alessandro Costacurta, Alessandro Del Piero, Esteban Cambiasso.

At 11 pm on Sky Sport Football replica of Real Madrid-Chelsea.

MEDIASET INFINITY. On the platform that broadcasts in streaming he proposes at 21 Bayern Munich-Villarreal, commentary by Riccardo Trevisani with Andrea Agostinelli to the technical commentary.

LISTEN TO PREMIER. The spectacular Manchester City-Liverpool captured the attention of 437,000 Sky subscribers on Sunday afternoon, while on Dazn there was Roma-Salernitana seen by 364,000 people. Around the big match of the Premier League, told with the usual skill by Massimo Marianella and Luca Marchegiani, the pay TV set up an approach to the game and a study at Etihad with Federica Lodi and Paolo Di Canio of remarkable quality.

