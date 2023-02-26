The Masonic lodges established the conviction that the revolutionary spirit and ideas are the perfection of what is “politically correct”, a mentality that saturated the environment of our entire official government apparatus, an absurd situation whose remote origin was in the famous French Revolution. of 1789, creator of an entire irrational ideology that infested the international environment under the leadership of Judaism.

In Mexico it was enthroned through the political parties and the mafias that have managed them: PNR, PRM, PRI, MORENA, who have always had some “enlightened” person who fervently contributes their Masonic “lights”. In this scheme, Manuel Andrés López Obrador is clearly outlined, direct heir of such a serious aberration, whose access to positions of authority is inexplicable and unthinkable in the light of reason and the Laws that govern and natural law.

Leading a Nation requires evident qualities of administration and morality, as well as culture and a deep knowledge of traditions, idiosyncrasies and general characteristics that identify its people and define their nationality, thus helping to strengthen patriotism, because rulers They must serve as safe and reliable guides to avoid foreign influences that in some way put at risk the essential basic values ​​and principles that inspire and regulate life in society.

The poor devil of López Obrador knows none of this, who, overwhelmingly self-centered, ignorant and megalomaniac, has adopted the officially idolized model. for all his revolutionary, liberal, Freemason ancestors who is Benito Juárez, the worst traitor to the Homeland in our history, a false idol whose “glory” he wishes for himself, poor Manuel Andrés, speaking and acting in a spectacular manner, but totally incapacitated to serve as a guide, or either, simply as a good administrator should be.

He does not know History, he does not understand what they are and mean: globalism, the new world order, “feminism”, international organizations, our own History, the influence of the United States, Protestantism, international Judaism… and In general, he knows nothing of everything that has happened in the world and in Mexico because he ignores its purposes, its causes and its consequences. Pity Lopez.

