That Ionut Andrei Radu’s 2022-2023 season would be away from Inter had been obvious for some time, even before the fateful away match in Bologna hit the Romanian goalkeeper. The agent had announced it, explaining that his client deserved more space, the coach had let it be understood by never removing Samir Handanovic from the field and the club had also made it clear by signing André Onana from the transfer market for free from Ajax . Then the loan: first in Serie A and then abroad.

In grey-red — All Italian football fans saw him busy at Cremonese in the first half of the season, where he was the starting goalkeeper of Massimiliano Alvini’s team for the first few months, while Marco Carnesecchi was still in the infirmary: the first round of the Italian Cup and then nine days of the championship with the only victory over Ternana given that even today the Grigiorossi are without successes in Serie A. Only one clean sheet for Radu, therefore, in the 0-0 home draw against Sassuolo at the beginning of September. Then the gloves moved to the class of 2000 owned by Atalanta, while he left the squad due to an elbow injury. See also Bayer Leverkusen is targeting Carlos Acevedo

In France — With the same understandable desire for ownership of the previous year, then, Radu probed the market with his agent in search of a new home for the second half of the season, finding availability in Ligue 1, at Auxerre. Aside from the surprising defeat in the French Cup seen from the bench for 90 minutes, the former Inter Milan player has played all the transalpine team’s matches in the league. So far they have conceded 7 goals in 5 games with only one clean sheet (another 0-0 home draw, against Reims), but in this case the victory came: a surprising 2-1 comeback against Lyon in the last round. As in Cremona, the 25-year-old is fighting to avoid relegation, but a curious combination takes place this weekend: Radu and Inter will play their respective matches almost simultaneously lunch match Sundays. The goalkeeper in Lorient with his Auxerre, the Nerazzurri in the fatal Bologna. His ears will ring, perhaps. See also Inzaghi: "I'm embittered, we weren't lucid after 1-1. And about Radu ..."

