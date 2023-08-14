Wages | Finns’ public sector salaries rose dramatically in June

The increase in salary amounts can be explained, among other things, by the fact that exceptionally large contract increases were paid in June in many contract sectors.

Finns the amount of wages adjusted for the working day increased in June of this year in all main industries compared to June of last year, according to Statistics Finland from the report published on Monday.

In June, there was a 17.1 percent increase in the wages adjusted for the working day in the public sector compared to June 2022. In the private sector, the corresponding figure was 6.2 percent.

In June 2023, the working day-adjusted wage of the entire economy was 9.1 percent higher compared to June of last year.

According to Statistics Finland, the significant growth in the public sector is mainly due to the fact that this year’s exceptionally large contract increases were paid in June in many contract sectors, as well as widely paid lump sums and holiday pay.

By industry the fastest increase occurred in the sector of private health and social services, where the increase was 11.5 percent compared to June of last year.

A clear change compared to a year ago also took place in the finance and insurance industry, where the increase in wages adjusted for the working day was 7.6 percent. In the other services sector, wages rose by 7.1 percent, and in the industry by 6.8 percent.

In the private education, trade and construction industries, the increase in wages adjusted for the working day was more subdued. The increase was 5.2 percent in the private school sector, 3.5 percent in the trade sector and 2.3 percent in the construction sector.

August at the beginning of the year, Statistics Finland reported that the median salary and bonus income of Finns rose to 3,822 euros in June, which was almost 400 euros more than the corresponding median income in June 2022.