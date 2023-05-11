Pope Francis said that the government of Cristina Kirchner (2007-2015) put pressure on judges so that he, when he was still archbishop of Buenos Aires, would be condemned for events that occurred during the last military dictatorship in Argentina (1976-1983).

Francis spoke on the subject with Jesuits during a visit to Hungary at the end of April and excerpts from the conversation were published on the website of La Civiltá Cattolica, the magazine of the Italian Jesuits.

According to the pope, some Kirchnerists believed he was responsible for the kidnapping of priests Orlando Yorio and Ferenc Jalics, accused by the dictatorship of having links with the guerrillas, in 1976.

“Some of the government [Kirchner] wanted to cut off my head, […]

They questioned my entire way of acting during the dictatorship,” said Francisco.

In November 2010, then-Archbishop Jorge Mario Bergoglio testified in a court case regarding arrests and torture carried out by the Argentine military.

A report in El País highlighted that journalist Horacio Verbitsky, a former guerrilla linked to Kirchnerism, accused Bergoglio, provincial superior of the Jesuits in 1976, of having “handed over” Jalics and Yorio to the military. Bergoglio said in the deposition, however, that he interceded for the priests with the military government.

“One of the judges was very insistent on my behavior [durante a ditadura]. I always answered truthfully. But for me, the only serious and reasoned question was from the lawyer who belonged to the Communist Party. And thanks to that question things became clear. In the end, my innocence was proven,” the pope said.

According to La Civiltá Cattolica, Francis told the Hungarian Jesuits that a judge in the case told him years later, when he was already pope, that magistrates were pressured by the Kirchner government to condemn him.

“I saw here, in Rome, as pope, two of the judges. One of them [estava]

along with a group of Argentines. I hadn’t recognized him, but I had the impression that I had already seen him. I looked at him, I looked, and I said to myself: ‘I know him’. He gave me a hug and left. I saw him one more time and he introduced himself. I told him, ‘I deserve to be punished a hundred times, but not for this reason.’ I told him I was at peace with that story. Yes, I deserve to be judged for my sins, but I want to be clear on this point. Another of the three judges also came and he clearly told me that they had received instructions from the government to condemn me.”

“But I want to add that when Jalics and Yorio were arrested by the military, the situation in Argentina was confused and it was not clear what should be done. I did what I felt I had to do to defend them. It was a very painful situation”, described Francisco.