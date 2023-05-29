After the controversy of the anti-shared account policy of Netflix, Blockbuster has joined the camp of those who criticize the decision to charge an extra amount to use the same profile from different places. Through its social networks, the remembered physical format movie rental chain launched a comment about the red N that immediately earned the likes of numerous users. What did he say and how did he compare to the streaming giant?

Blockbuster lashes out at Netflix

When we talk about Blockbuster Video and Netflix, we’re referring to an old feud that arose years ago with the rise of the company founded by Reed Hastings. And although the video rental company has never been the same, it still has things to say on social networks.

“A friendly reminder of when they used to rent videos from us. We didn’t care who you shared it with…as long as you returned it on time”wrote the official account of the company with the blue logo labeled Netflix at the end of the message.

The tweet, at the time this note is being written, has reached more than 400,000 ‘likes’ and 60,000 retweetsplus numerous responses from other users who agreed with Blockbuster’s critique.

What happened between Blockbuster and Netflix?

When the red N was on its way up, stiff competition arose between the two tape rental companies. Reed Hastings, founder of Netflixtried to end this rivalry Offering your competitors to buy your company for $50 million. However, the offer was rejected by John Antioco, CEO of Blockbuster.

Blockbuster and Netflix had a strong rivalry. Photo: Composition GLR/Tres Líneas/Aire de Santa Fe

Letting that offer pass was the biggest mistake of Antioco’s career. Blockbuster was defeated and out of the market a year later due to the success of Netflix which, with its new model to enjoy movies and series, reached the value of 42,500 million dollars.