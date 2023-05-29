Today, May 28, 2023, the Final MX League match will take place, between the teams of Chivas de Guadalajara and Tigres, the date on which a 103-year-old viral grandpa will turn one of his greats dreamsbeing in the game, as well as having an important role.

It all started when the user “@ERIFERCA” shared on the Twitter social network that a 103-year-old grandfather wanted to attend the Mexican soccer final, being Chivas fanTherefore, I wanted to fulfill the dream of being present in the grounds of the akron stadium.

In the video that immediately went viral, an older adult was shown who was looking to be invited to the big game that will take place in the second leg, because he wanted to witness the coronation of the Clausura 2023 champion, especially if it is the team that is his favorite.

The young woman who spread the story wrote in the description: “Hello @Chivas, I have a very special request, this grandfather of a friend is 103 years old and dreams of seeing them champions again. Would you invite him to the stadium???, to grant him that wish? ?? RT so @Chivas can see it please”.

As expected, Internet users did their thing, and managed to get the board of the Sacred Flock to invite the grandfather to the Closing Final 2023, in which the club of his loves would play against the UNAM Tigers.

Thus, the Guadalajara Sports Club, in addition to allowing the elderly to be in the game, will be an ambassador in the Final against Tigres, as a thank you for being a faithful fan, this by sharing a message arguing: “We saw the video of your grandfather and We want to invite you to the Stadium on Sunday. We want him to be the ambassador at the start of the game. We will see the logistics and share them with you.”