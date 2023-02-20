Men and women searched separately by security and with items such as glass bottles and sharp objects barred. The entrance to some carnival spaces in Brasilia is more like a show than a carnival block.

In places like Praça das Fontes, in the Sarah Kubitschek City Park, and Setor Carnavalesco Sul, the name of the Southern Commercial Sector during carnival, the celebration takes place in spaces surrounded by railings. The experience pleases the revelers, who praise the security at the events.

“I understand that Carnival is an open party, but I also understand the need for security. The space is closed, but it has the advantage of people being searched at the entrance, which gives us support”, says publicist Vinícius Pontes, 25, who accompanied the revelry in the Setor Carnavalesco Sul this Monday afternoon ( 20).

In Praça das Fontes, revelers praised the security provided by the fencing. Traditionally surrounded by fences during festivities, this carnival houses the Diversity Platformwith the blocks Rebu Coletiva and Vamos Fullgil playing this Monday.

Focused on the LGBTQIA+ audience, the Diversity Platform served as a pretext for professor Fernando Nicolau and banker Victor Hugo Oliveira to do a pre-wedding photo shoot. They took advantage of the still empty space early this Monday afternoon to take pictures and praised the structure and welcome. “This is a place that welcomes people, regardless of labels. That’s cool. The structure is wonderful” says Victor.

Despite acknowledging the security provided by the enclosure, the couple says that this is not the main reason that led them to choose the location for the photo shoot. “Bloco Vamos Fullgil has songs by Gilberto Gil, whom we like a lot”, justifies Victor. For Fernando, the very proposal of the Diversity Platform attracts a more relaxed public to Praça das Fontes than to other parts of Brasília. “There are families and children here. The crowd is more relaxed”, he evaluates.

Structure

One of the organizers of the Bloco Rebu Coletiva, administrator Emilly Amorim argues that the wire fence not only helps to guarantee safety, but also allows for the improvement of structures. She mentions a space for children and ramps for people with disabilities, which allow Emilly, who uses a wheelchair, to go up on stage and dance.

The organizer, however, does not consider the enclosure the only measure for the lack of incidents in the space, which brought together around 8,000 people on Saturday (18) and 6,000 people on Sunday (19). “Because it is aimed at this audience [LGBTQIA+], Praça das Fontes attracts heterosexual women who want to escape harassment and violence. It also attracts families who want tranquility. Parents can leave their children in a play area [instalado embaixo de uma tenda] and enjoy Carnival alone for a few moments”, he says.

One of the straight women attracted by diversity was nutritionist Priscila Prado, 24 years old. Early this Monday afternoon, she took advantage of the safety and tranquility of Praça das Fontes to enjoy Carnival with her boyfriend. “The message of respect for gender, race, sexual orientation must exist not only at Carnival, but at all times of the year. Here, people can be themselves, without being judged”, says Priscila, who says she takes advantage of the first carnival in her life in a public space to bury her concerns about the covid-19 pandemic.

Repression

In at least one case, fencing had the opposite effect of increased security. On Saturday night (18), the Military Police (PM) dispersed, with pepper spray, revelers who stayed until later in the South Carnival Sector or who tried to enter through the fence after the closing of the festivities. The gas spread throughout the space and caused an uproar, which led the district deputy Fábio Félix (PSOL) to ask the PM to take action.

“The corporation acted in specific situations to end the de facto process and prevent more excited revelers from invading places that were already closed due to reaching maximum capacity. The corporation also had to use force due to attacks against police officers. Bottles were thrown at the military and one policeman suffered injuries to his hand and knee,” the PM responded in a statement.