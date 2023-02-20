It was confirmed that the third season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) will be released in the delivery of anime spring in 2024. This is a series based on the light novels written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah.

The third season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime it is no longer a rumor, because towards the end of the projection of his film Scarlet Bonds (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Guren no Kizuna) its release window was announced: the spring installment of 2024. It should be noted that this film will be released in Mexico on March 2, 2023, while in theaters in Japan it was released in November 2022.

In addition to the confirmation of the third season, good news was revealed for fans of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. It was reported that a new OVA series consisting of three parts will be released, as well as a new manga adaptation.. All this to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the franchise.

Now we even have the official posters for the promotion of delivery for spring 2024:

Source: 8-Bit

Source: 8-Bit

How many volumes is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime?

It is a light novel that has 20 volumes so far. It has been published since 2014 by GC Novels from the Micro Magazine publisher.

Its manga adaptation is made by Taiki Kawakami (Maoyuu Maou Yuusha Gaiden: Madoromi no Onna Mahou Tsukai, Nejimaki Seirei Senki: Tenkyou no Alderamin). The manga has been published since 2015 in Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Sirius.

We recommend: Digital Manga: Where to read legally and virus-free

Where can I watch the anime?

Crunchyroll has both seasons available with subtitles and dubbing in Latin Spanish:

1 composed of 25 episodes

2 made up of 26 chapters

The OVA saga consisting of 5 chapters

the anime of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is produced by 8-Bit, but had different directions in the installments of the seasons. The first was directed by Yasuhito Kikuchi while the second was directed by Atsushi Nakayama.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.