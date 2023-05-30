The story between Nicole Santinelli And Carlo Alberto Mancini it’s already finished. The couple had been dating since Men and women and after a few weeks they had also been to very true where they appeared happy and in love, they announced their breakup.

Apparently it was the girl who made the decision. Carlo Alberto announced it on social media. “It happened in an honest, clean way. Nicole was a lady, I will always love her immensely because I lived unforgettable moments with her, a special person. I appreciated her honesty about her, don’t attack her, she did nothing wrong, she was direct and respected me. I am proud to treat women with politeness and kindness, we are in a period where maybe the woman is fascinated by the elusive man, but I’m not that kind of man, I said it from the beginning” – the words of the former tronista.

Source: Mediaset

The day before yesterday Nicole spoke for the first time about the breakup, giving her opinion and defending herself from the attacks she suffered.

“I would never have brought a man into my house for four consecutive days, into my parents’ house and to dinner with the most important people in my life (it hadn’t happened for 6 years), and I certainly wouldn’t have gone to Verissimo in front of millions of people if up to that moment I hadn’t believed with all my heart in everything I had heard and experienced. Then unfortunately my idea and my thinking changed, destroying what was a dream I’ve been waiting for for a long time. I don’t know if it’s more the disappointment of having believed it so much or the constant reproaches I make of myself for having made myself stupefied like everyone else. I always say that appearances are deceiving, yet I fell for it again, trusting the wrong people. If I have mentioned others, it is simply because they have been brought up and references have been made to me, and being in total transparency and honesty, I felt like answering” – her words.

In short Nicole not only did she defend herself from those who accused her but she also turned the omelette by suggesting that perhaps the one who was pretending this love was the boy and not her.