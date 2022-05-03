Occupied by Turkish soldiers for nearly half a century, Varosha, or Maraş to the Turks, lies in ruins. The city is located in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, an entity that only Ankara recognizes. It is also home to one of the two Turkish military bases on the island. According to a 1984 UN resolution, Varosha must be returned to its original owners. But neither the Greek Cypriot authorities nor the Turkish Cypriot administration have taken steps to implement the decision.

In a show of good faith, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) recently opened two of Varosha’s streets to visitors. The place has become a tourist attraction, with bike rentals, cafes, playgrounds and a beach volleyball court alongside empty buildings on the brink of collapse. According to Ankara, since the partial reopening of Varosha a year and a half ago, more than 400,000 visitors have walked through its streets.

Among the visitors are often former inhabitants of the city: Greek Cypriots who hope to one day return to their homes and properties. Since the 1984 UN resolution is not being implemented, former residents are taking their cases to the Property Commission (IPC), an RTNC court. But they are questioned by Evkaf, a Muslim religious foundation that claims to be the sole owner of the city; and he has documents dating back to 1571, when the Ottoman Empire conquered the island, to back up his claim.

Varosha has a special place in the negotiations between the two sides of the island, but it represents one of the biggest challenges for the reunification of Cyprus: expropriation and land ownership.

A report from our regional correspondents Shona Bhattacharyya and Ludovic de Foucaud.