After a vibrant series against Villareal, Liverpool and Luis Díaz certified their passage to the Uefa Champions League final.

Although the peasant was not a starter with the ‘red’ team, the participation of Luis Díaz in the second half was essential for the English to complete the feat.

With this record, and with the sea of ​​praise that weighs on your shoulders, Luis Díaz is about to make history, as he could be the first Colombian to play as a starter in a Champions League final and be champion.

Colombians, protagonists in the Champions

The first Colombian to be the protagonist in the outcome of the Champions League was Iván Ramiro Córdoba, with Inter. The defender was champion with the Italian club in 2010, when Inter defeated Bayern Munich 2-0. The Colombian was champion, but he did not play the match.

Then it was the turn of James Rodríguez, who has more than one final in his history. The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team won the tournament twice, 2016 and 2017. In none of the games did he have minutes. In the first title, Real Madrid defeated Atlético de Madrid on penalties and, in the second, the merengue team defeated Juventus 4-1.

In the 2016 final, Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado was with Juventus. Until now, the midfielder was the only one to have played in a Champions League final. Back then, he was unlucky: he was sent off and his team ended up thrashed 4-1.

In 2019, the last Champions League that Liverpool won, Davinson Sánchez was close to playing for Tottenham Hotspur, the ‘reds’ rival, but an injury frustrated his intentions.

