The return of Willem Janssen is imminent at FC Utrecht. The club is in talks with him about a role in the technical staff. More than a year ago, the Limburger waved off in Galgenwaard to start working as a technical manager at VVV.

Assistant coach Aleksandar Rankovic has left FC Utrecht and Willem Janssen is seen within the club as his ideal successor. Sources confirm that talks are taking place between the former captain and the club. With that, the former midfielder would return to Galgenwaard after just one year.

Recently, when Janssen and his family moved back from Limburg to the Utrecht region, rumors were already buzzing that he would play a role in the ‘new’ FC Utrecht. It now seems to actually be happening. After being a technical manager at VVV for a period, he is now ready for a new role.

Janssen, who played for FC Utrecht from 2013 to 2022, has not yet signed a contract. In terms of contracts, despite much interest, a departure from Tasos Douvikas and Taylor Booth is still a long way off at this point. The Utrecht club wants the 'grand prize' for the tastemakers. And that amount has not yet been bid.

