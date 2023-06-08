“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” was recorded in the regions of Cusco and San Martin. This film, which is the seventh installment of the “Transformers” saga, has already put Peru in the eyes of the world. According to the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Juan Carlos Mathews, as of the second semester of this year, the feature film “Rise of the beasts” It will generate that a good number of tourists come to visit the Inca country.

Prior to the premiere of the film, it was known that the Imperial city and tarapoto they were the main destinations where the Autobots and Maximals joined forces to fight the Terrorcons, in order to preserve the species from humans. But, in which places was this film recorded?

YOU CAN SEE: When does “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” premiere in Peru? Date, times and more

Where in Cusco was “Transformers 7” recorded?

One of the places where the producers of the film were seen, and who already appear in the videos prior to the film’s premiere, is the Main Square of Cuscothe Inca ceremonial temple sacsayhuaman and the citadel of Macchu Picchu.

Sacsayhuamán was one of the places where “Transformers 7” was recorded. Photo: Capture/LR

In which places in San Martín was “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts” recorded?

For his part, in tarapoto (San Martin) some of the places where the producers of Transformers 2023” They are: the Ahuashiyacu waterfall, the Alto Shilcayo Viewpoint, some places in the Chazuta and Shapaja districts, the beautiful La Unión waterfalls in La Banda de Shilcayo and a part of the road to Yurimaguas, approximately at kilometer 12.

The Ahuashiyacu waterfall is one of the most visited places in San Martín. Photo: The Republic

YOU CAN SEE: “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts”, PREMIERE in Peru 2023: schedules and where to see in theaters

When does “Transformers 7” premiere in Cusco and San Martín?

On the last Saturday, June 3, the cities of Cusco and Tarapoto (San Martin) they were places for the preview of the movie “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts”; However the premiere It was officially announced for Peru and the rest of the Latin American countries on June 8, while in the United States and the rest of the world, for June 9. Nevertheless, In Peru, cinema chains already offer the sale of tickets for the rooms where “Transformers 7” will be screened starting this June 7including the cities of the Cusco and San Martín regions.

How was the recording of “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts” in Peru?

The recording of the film was done in tarapoto and Cusco, and had the participation of citizens. In the Imperial City, prior to the recording, the producers requested permission from the ‘Pachamama’ (mother earth), a ritual that dates back to the Inca period and is still valid in rural areas of Peru. In this activity, a shaman accompanied the foreigners in order to make the production of “Transformers 7” a success.

#Machu #Picchu #Ahuashiyacu #places #Peru #recorded #quottransformers #7quot