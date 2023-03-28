Nerazzurri in contact with the family, Milan are not playing upwards, Lazio are lukewarm. Now it costs 15-20 million, if the price goes up…

And do you know what the paradox is around Mateo Retegui? That Italy risks taking Italy away from him. The national team can remove him from Serie A, just like that. Because now you feel like rushing. Do you feel like pushing to close the deal… Tell that to Tigre and Boca Juniors, in fact co-owners of a card that has now skyrocketed. Today the valuation is between 15 and 20 million euros. But it’s like thinking about stopping a moving car. The Tiger will buy 50% of the attacker for 2.1 million euros. And it is clear that the intention of the two clubs, now that the player’s name has exploded on all the front pages of Italy and Europe and even the most distracted have noticed him, is to wait. To launch an auction, of course, to get as much money as possible.

Inter — Who has never been distracted, on Retegui, is Inter. Sports director Piero Ausilio and his deputy Dario Baccin have been following him for at least a year. The discovery was facilitated by the fact that Colidio plays in Tigre, which is owned by Inter. Looking at one, the eye fell on the other. But beyond the “distance” relationships, Ausilio and Baccin have added a piece. They also watched him live in Argentina, they got information with his family, they also know the boy’s habits off the pitch. And Baccin’s trip to Naples is just the last step in a long chase. Inter’s plan was clear: to buy the striker to let him continue his growth in Italy. Therefore, without the pressure of the role of owner. To be clear, the idea was to have him take the place of Correa, destined to be sold in the summer. Obviously, all at an affordable price. That low price is no more. And therefore it must be fully understood if the Nerazzurri project is still current. For sure, Steven Zhang’s club can spend two important keys: Javier Zanetti, whose name cannot fail to touch the feeling of Retegui, as already happened five years ago with Lautaro. And then Lautaro himself, of whom Retegui is a great admirer. See also New ZDF podcast: The country that Putin wants to destroy

Milan — Inter is certainly the most advanced Italian team in the talks about Retegui. But it’s not the only one. Mateo responds to the identikit of players who are of interest to Milan. But it’s not just a deduction, the profile is liked and has been followed for some time. Also because the situation of the Rossoneri attack is evolving: Origi has disappointed, Rebic is leaving, Ibrahimovic is a separate chapter and Giroud himself is certainly not very young. That’s why including Retegui in the squad would be ideal for Pioli’s club. Here too, however, Inter’s speech is valid: the Rossoneri are not willing to participate in auctions for the transfer card. And it’s hard to imagine that won’t be the case at the end of this season.

Lazio — There is at least one other Italian team that has long had its eye on Retegui. And it is Lazio, with the intuition of sporting director Igli Tare. It is clear that the Biancocelesti will have to look for a forward to place close to Immobile in the future. The doubt, and basically also the reflection going on inside Lotito’s club, is what kind of striker is needed: a young player or a ready-made player? Because Retegui corresponds, in terms of price and now also in terms of status, to this second category. And then there is another question, the approval of Maurizio Sarri: a non-trivial step. Moreover, the biancocelesti have also taken steps in other directions, read the Hungarian Sallai currently at Freiburg. See also Ibrahimovic criticized the Argentine team after the World Cup: "They behaved badly, they are not going to win anything else"

Abroad — If the price rises, if Retegui will also continue in Argentina with his incredible goal averages (0.7 goals per game, from 2022 onwards), the risk is that he will become unattainable for Italian clubs. And it would be a joke for our football, right now that the blue coach Mancini has imposed him on the national team. Atletico Madrid and Eintracht are also moving on Mateo, without even hiding. But the great rival is the Premier League, where spending power is able to put the Italians offside: Scamacca’s West Ham has already asked for information. Who knows if in the end Retegui himself will not be decisive. And that the desire for the national team does not automatically turn into a desire for Serie A.

March 28, 2023 (change March 28, 2023 | 08:34)

