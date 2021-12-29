Restrictions Jan Vapaavuori criticizes the closure of sports facilities when the bars are open: “The relationship is not in line with the people’s sense of justice”

Hockey League clubs also criticize the government and authorities for confusing decision-making in the treatment of the corona epidemic.

Finland Chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori criticizes the corona restrictions on sports facilities.

Vapaavuori said on Twitter on Wednesday morning that categorical capture is out of proportion to other restrictive measures.

Vapaavuori, which was reached by HS in the afternoon, says that it referred in particular to the relationship between restaurant restrictions and restrictions on sports venues.

“I noticed a discussion on the forum about which one is more difficult at the moment: drinking beer at bars or going to sports during the day. The relationship is not in line with the people’s sense of justice, ”says Vapaavuori.

In Helsinki, indoor sports facilities are currently open to those born in 2004 and younger, as well as to professional sports and statutory rehabilitation.

Free mountain signs that due to the omicron transformation of the coronavirus, even strict restrictive measures are needed to sustain health care capacity. also to hobbies.

He would still like “finer” restrictions and more case-by-case consideration.

“The baseline is clear and will definitely hit the hobbies as well. The categorical all stick is hard to understand. It is neither proportionate nor meaningful, ”says Vapaavuori.

Vapaavuori reminds that exercise also has health benefits.

“There should be no restrictions that outweigh the benefits.”

On Wednesday the hockey league clubs, which demanded the safeguarding of the conditions for the event, also commented on the restrictions.

The CEOs of all the League Clubs and the Chairman of the League Heikki Hiltusen and the CEO Riku Kallioniemen The open letter signed by the Commission states that in some areas it is still unclear what restrictions on doing business will apply from 30 December.

Three League clubs have said during Wednesday that they will play without a crowd on Thursday because the government made a decree that the corona passport can no longer be used as an alternative to restrictions if they are in force in the area.

“However, just a few days earlier, the government’s message was that the use of the corona passport would continue in THL’s low-risk events. The situation is completely unreasonable and the restrictions now imposed are neither necessary nor proportionate to the whole,” the open letter says.

The letter also criticizes the confusion of decision-making.

“However, now, due to confusing decisions by the government and the authorities, we are coming to a situation where all public events, regardless of security measures and the size of the arena, are banned.”

