Gravenberch is the new pearl of Europe. The Dutch midfielder from Ajax has exploded this season by becoming a fixture in the eleven of the historic Amsterdam team at 19 years old. His projection is such that he is already known as “the new Pogba” and everything indicates that he will leave the Dutch league next summer.
Two of the teams most interested in his signing are Barça and Real Madrid. Both teams are in a process of renewal and are looking for young players they can trust to grow and become stars. Gravenberch would meet this profile, as at 19 he promises to become a world-class midfielder, but is still accessible for these two teams that do not have the financial backing of others such as PSG or City.
In addition, Gravenberch could be relatively cheap, since the contract ends in 2023 and everything indicates that, advised by his people, Mino Raiola, he has decided not to renew. This opens the door for him next summer at an affordable price, otherwise Ajax would have to let him go free the following year.
Real Madrid and Barça could pay close to 30 million euros for the player, but the competition for the youngster could lead to a price of 40 million or more. Furthermore, other teams such as Manchester United would also be interested in his services.
The young Dutchman is ready to make the leap, and between Real Madrid and Barça, I think he should opt for the white team, because at Barça, they already have Gavi, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong in the center of the field, players who a priori, will continue for many years in the entity, and are first-rate footballers. Instead, Real Madrid need a creative midfielder like Gravenberch, because right now they only have Modric and the Croatian is getting closer to retiring.
#Gravenberch #Barça #Real #Madrid #interested
Leave a Reply