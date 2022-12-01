December 1, 2022 10:21
Elon Musk said on Wednesday that human trials of a wireless device being developed by his brain chip maker Neuralink are expected to begin within six months, adding that one of the first targeted applications is to restore sight.
The company is developing brain chip interfaces that it says could give disabled patients the ability to move and communicate again.
Neuralink has conducted its experiments on animals in the past few years and is seeking approval from US regulators to begin human trials.
Musk said the first two targeted applications in human trials using the Neuralink tool will be to restore vision and allow movement of the muscles of people who are unable to do so.
“Even if a person has never seen, such as being born blind, we believe we can still restore sight to him,” he added.
In Neuralink’s last public presentation more than a year ago, the company demonstrated an experiment on a monkey that succeeded in playing a computer game by thinking on its own with the help of a brain chip.
