Padua – A 30-year professional career that began in 1992: Davide Rebellin he never wanted to get off the bike and give up racing. He did it, at the age of 51, in his region, on 16 October last, when he finished the Veneto Classic in thirtieth place.

Born on August 9, 1971 in San Bonifacio (Verona) but raised and living in Madonna di Lonigo (Vicenza), Rebellin was among the protagonists of the line race, at the time reserved for amateurs, of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, won by his teammate, Fabio Casartelli, who later died following a downhill crash during the 1995 Tour de France. After the Five Circles race in Barcelona, ​​Rebellin began his professional adventure, becoming a specialist in the Northern European classics: he won the Amstel Gold Race in 2004 , three editions of the Freccia Vallone (in 2004, 2007 and 2009), a Liège-Bastogne-Liege in 2004, as well as a stage in the Giro d’Italia in 1996.



mourning Shock in cycling: Davide Rebellin died, run over and killed by a truck. The driver did not stop to help him 30 November 2022

The last professional win on May 6, 2018in the third stage of the Tour International de la Wilaya d’Oran, who then finished in second place in the general classification, behind a teammate, the Belgian Laurent Evrard.

But probably the best moment of his career had lived at another Olympics, that of Beijing 2008, on August 9, on his 27th birthday, conquering second place on the road, overtaken by the Spaniard Samuel Sanchez in the sprint: a silver medal which was later removed automatically due to a controversial history of doping, for which he always claimed his innocence and for which he was acquitted by the Court of Padua in 2015. But they never returned that medal to him. The greatest bitterness of a life ended up on a bike, hit by a truck in Montebello Vicentino.