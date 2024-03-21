Restaurants | Tripla's perhaps most famous restaurant closed unexpectedly – The reason is train announcements

The Tower lounge bar, which operated in a mushroom-like structure, has been a central meeting place in Pasila.

Commercial center The restaurant Tower lounge bar, which has been operating in Tripla since its opening, has stopped operating. Tripla and the restaurant opened in 2019.

The restaurant was located in a central location in Tripla, on the square leading to the train tracks. It has been a visible landmark also because of its exterior, as the restaurant operated in a mushroom-like structure on two floors.

“There's nothing wrong with the place, but the world situation and the highways agency made it difficult for us to operate,” says the restaurant manager of Suomen nehavinhavintolat oy, which runs the restaurant. Henri Vilonen.

In practice, the announcements of train departures and arrivals got in the way of operations. The restaurant would have liked to hold various concerts on the mushrooms after working days during the so-called afterwork time.

However, the plans could not be implemented.

“The space is located in the middle of the station, so no noise of any kind is allowed there,” explains Vilonen.

According to Vilonen, the closure of the nearby Helsinki hall, i.e. the former Hartwall arena, has also reduced the number of customers in Tripla.

Therefore, the Tower lounge bar decided not to continue operating when its lease in the space expired.

Shopping center manager Hanna Heikkinen says that the Super Bowl salad restaurant will be opened in the spring in the mushroom-like premises.

“It's normal in shopping centers that when leases expire, we see what kind of concepts are coming. The previous operator has two successful restaurants in Tripla, which they are now focusing on.”

Suomen entertainment restaurants, which owns the Tower lounge bar, also runs The Tower and Bierhaus Berlin restaurants in Tripla. These restaurants will continue to operate as normal.

The opening of the Super Bowl is celebrated in May.

“The exact opening date is not yet clear. It depends on how to get a small renovation done on it,” says Heikkinen.

There are well-known characters behind the Super Bowl. The board of the restaurant chain includes, among others, a well-known presenter Jari “Jaajo” Linnonmaa and current Member of Parliament Noora Fagerström (cook). Both have become known, among other things, from the Diili television program.

The two also work in the background teams of other companies. HS has reported, for example About the bankruptcy of the Kolla company.

Tower was the first to tell about the termination of the lounge bar Helsinki News.

Helsingin Sanomat belongs to the same Sanoma group as Nelonen, who presents Diili.