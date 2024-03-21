Safety objective

This weekend the MotoGP riders who, after the seasonal debut in Qatar, will open the European season in Portugal, they will find a nice surprise. The Portimao circuitat the center of numerous controversies related to track safety and escape routes in recent years, has in fact decided to finally redo your look. No substantial changes to the track, but targeted interventions in particular on gravela sore point in the last two editions of the Lusitanian event after Pecco Bagnaia was the first to denounce its danger in 2022.

Bagnaia's complaint and Diggia's accident

The Ducati rider, who crashed on Friday, had contested theexaggerated size of the pebbles which made up the gravel in the escape routes. 12 months ago, in addition, there was a risk of tragedy during the tests, with Fabio Di Giannantonio who had suffered a concussion after his helmet was damaged by a blow against the stones. Now, after strong pressure from the pilots, this dangerous problem has finally been addressed in a concrete manner.

Most of the gravel present in the escape routes around the Algarve circuit has in fact been replaced. “Most of the areas with gravel have a new type of stone – we read in a document that illustrates the improvements made to the circuit – and some sections of asphalt have been reduced to increase gravel areas. They were also new air fence protections added“.

Pol Espargarò's injury

This last point refers to terrible accident of which Pol Espargarò was the victim in 2023. The Spaniard fell in turn 10 during free practice and suffered numerous fractures in his back and jaw after hit an unprotected tire barrier. This serious injury forced him to miss half of last season.