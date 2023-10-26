Restaurants | The Japanese shopping chain Muji opens a dinner restaurant

Muji Dining operates in connection with the Muji store located in shopping center Kamppi.

Japanese food has been one clear restaurant trend in Helsinki. In addition to sushi, there are uncomplicated izakaya restaurants and places specializing in omakase dinners.

The newest newcomer is Muji Dining, which is located in the Kamppi shopping center, next to the Muji store.

In the past, the store’s café-restaurant has been known for its uncomplicated Japanese lunch dishes. Now the restaurant also starts serving dinner. Muji Dining is located in a separate rear part of the current cafe-restaurant.

There is one dinner menu, which includes a rich starter tray, main course and dessert.

The appetizer variety, Hassun, is familiar from the fine dining-style Japanese kaiseki dinner. It represents the current season. The Hassun tray contains several small portions that vary according to the season and the availability of raw materials.

A world of taste combines Japanese and international flavors. There might be, for example, lotus tofu tempura and ceviche made from Finnish perch. There are three hot main course options: meat, fish or vegetable.

There are thirty seats for customers, and he is in charge of the kitchen Hannes Tolvanen. The price of the menu is 65–70 euros.

Muji Dining, Urho Kekkosenkatu 1, Helsinki