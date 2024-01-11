Friday, January 12, 2024
Restaurants | Sauli Kemppainen starts as kitchen manager of a new S group restaurant

January 11, 2024
Sauli Kemppainen, who previously piloted a restaurant that achieved a Michelin star, will start in Katajanokka's new restaurant.

Saul Kemppainen is currently designing the products of the new restaurant.

He will start as kitchen manager at the restaurant that will open at the end of summer, which will operate in connection with the new Solo Sokos Hotel Pier 4. The building is located right next to Allas Sea Pool.

Kemppainen previously worked at the Atelier 7 restaurant in Vallila, which closed in December.

“Now the focus is on the future. I get to be involved in this from the beginning, which is interesting.”

Domesticity and responsibility will play a central role, Kemppainen describes the style and ideology of the new restaurant. He emphasizes the importance of raw materials and the importance of price-quality ratio.

“This place won't be “high-class”, but there won't be pizza or sushi either. The focus is on domestic raw materials.”

The building is wooden. Wood as an element will also strongly define the interior, hotel manager Petra Wikström describes.

The S group believes in Helsinki's attractiveness as a tourist destination. In addition, the place has already attracted interest, as reservations have been made for the conference facilities well into the end of the year, Wikström also says.

The future restaurant is located at street level right next to the beach in Katajanokka. The hotel will also open a roof terrace. The building will also house Stora Enso's headquarters. Picture: Anna Huovinen / HS

